Blustery, but mild Tuesday

Tuesday will be another day with temperatures that are expected to be well above average for late January.

Clouds will rotate through the area during the morning hours as a system passes through northern Minnesota into the Great Lakes region. The clouds will decrease by late morning into the afternoon leading to a mostly sunny sky the rest of the day before more clouds build into the area Tuesday night as a cold front passes through.

High temperatures are expected to climb into the middle-to-upper 40s by afternoon. A few communities, especially in North Iowa, may flirt with 50°. However, it’ll feel about 10° colder due to a blustery wind that may gust up to 40-45 mph at times.

Temperatures will cool back down into the middle-to-upper 20s by Wednesday morning. The wind will lighten a bit, but still gusts up to 30 mph are expected through the night.