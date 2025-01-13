Bitterly cold, breezy Monday

Arctic air will continue to have a firm grip on the region with bitterly cold temperatures to start the week.

The day will start with temperatures hovering on either side of zero degrees and wind chills in the range of -10° to -20°. Highs for the day will only manage the single digits, however with a brisk west-to-northwest wind gusting up to 25 mph at times, wind chills will be in the -5° to -10° range into the afternoon.

The sky will be mostly sunny with more afternoon clouds as some weak energy pivots through the area bringing in some moisture. A few flurries will also be possible.

The clouds will clear through Monday night as an area of Canadian high pressure builds in bringing some drier air into the region. As the high settles in, the wind will also lighten.

Temperatures will plummet into the single digits below zero, but with a light breeze, the wind chill will drop into the range of -15° to -25° by Tuesday morning.