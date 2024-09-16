Austin candidate forums begin Tuesday

ABC 6 NEWS — Candidates running for local offices in Austin will soon have the chance to make their stance on issues clear during a candidate forum taking place throughout the week.

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) and the Austin Human Rights Commission will be hosting the forums at the Community Action Building in the Community Room.

The first forum will begin on Tuesday, September 17 at 6:30 p.m., when Austin Mayor Steve King and his challenger, Bradley Johnson, will take the stage, then at 7:15 Miguel Garate and Rebecca Waller, candidates running for the Ward 1 seat on Austin’s City Council, and Paul Fischer and Brian Prentis, from Ward 3, will follow them.

Then, at 8:05, Patricia Mueller and Joe Pacovsky will talk about the race for the Minnesota House. The first night of the forum will wrap around 8:35 p.m.

On Thursday, September 19, the second forum will take place, featuring candidates running for Austin School Board. That’s scheduled to go from 6:30 to 8 p.m. There will be coffee and cookies served at both nights of the event.