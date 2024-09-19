Arrest made regarding school threats in Chaska

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Last week, a number of schools in our area received threats of violence, and the trend has continued.

Chaska police say a juvenile was arrested on Wednesday after threatening to shoot up several high schools.

According to police, the juvenile posted a photo on Snapchat threatening several schools including Buffalo, New Prague, Edina, and McFarland in Wisconsin.

Officers found the suspect at home in Chaska, who admitted to posting the photo and was taken into custody early Wednesday morning.

Police say there is no evidence to support that the threats would have been carried out.