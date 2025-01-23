Arctic air returns on Thursday with bright sunshine

A brief spike to well above average temperatures on Wednesday is being replaced by another stint of Arctic air on Thursday sending temperatures crashing to well below average for late January.

High pressure will drift south from Canada and setup over the region leading to a bright day with plenty of sunshine.

Temperature are expected to climb into the range of 10° to 15° by afternoon. It’ll feel much colder due to an at times breezy northwest wind that may gust up to 20-25 mph leading to wind chills in the range of -5° to -15° throughout the day.

Skies will stay mainly clear on Thursday night with temperatures dropping to near or on either side of zero degrees by Friday morning. The wind will be light-to-calm at times, but still enough to produce wind chills around -10°.