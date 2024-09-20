Apple releases iPhone 16

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — For all the tech people, the long awaited iPhone 16 is here.

Long lines waited outside Apple stores all over the world on Friday for the brand new phone. It is now available in around 60 countries, but the device will not come installed with Apple Intelligece, the new AI software that the company has been previewing.

The phone costs around $1000.