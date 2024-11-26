Americans expected to set a new record for holiday travel

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The holiday travel rush has already started with millions hitting the roads and skies.

It is expected to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel period ever with AAA predicting that nearly 80 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles ahead of Thanksgiving Day.

The good news is gas prices are down, averaging about $3.05 nationwide and about 20 cents lower than last year.

TSA is expected to screen more than 18 million people from Tuesday through next Monday, a 6% bump from last year.