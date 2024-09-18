ALERT DAY Thursday: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible in the late afternoon to evening

With some much-needed rainfall Thursday comes the possibility of some strong to severe thunderstorms. Some garden-variety showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday morning. Stronger thunderstorms are likely Thursday afternoon to evening. Some of these will have the potential of damaging wind and hail.

If you have outdoor plans late Thursday afternoon into the evening, be sure to stay tuned to the latest forecast and keep an eye on Interactive Radar. We’ll have any Watches and Warnings right here at kaaltv.com, on-air, and on our ABC 6 News app.