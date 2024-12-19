ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Snow, breezy winds with slick, hazardous travel likely

A potent and vigorous clipper system will track through the region on Thursday leading to snow and blustery winds which will make for slippery roads and hazardous travel conditions.

Snow will be likely through much of the day. It’ll be fairly light in nature, however some heavier bursts can’t be ruled out. There’s even the possibility of a wintry mix of freezing rain, drizzle or even rain at times especially across portions of north Iowa where snow amounts are expected to be less, and where temperatures may hover around or even climb above the freezing mark. Elsewhere, temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s for highs.

Snow will gradually taper off Thursday evening before ending during the overnight into Friday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for areas along and north of Highway 14 until 3:00 AM on Friday.

Total snow accumulations of 2-5″ is likely across much of southeast Minnesota with lighter amounts of 2″ or less across north Iowa.

The wind will be blustery with gusts up to 30 mph at times likely leading to blowing snow and lower visibility especially in open and rural areas.

The combination of snow and the gusty winds will lead to hazardous travel across much of the area as roads and other untreated surfaces will be slick.

