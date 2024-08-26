ALERT DAY: Excessive heat, severe thunderstorms possible Monday night

The warmest air of the summer season will grip the area as the new week begins. The heat and humidity will also fuel the potential of severe thunderstorms on Monday night.

Monday is an ALERT DAY for excessive heat and the severe thunderstorm potential.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the low-to-mid 90s across the Weather First area on Monday afternoon.

The humidity will be very high as dew point temperatures are expected to surge into the mid-to-upper 70s leading to a very muggy day.

The high humidity and heat will lead to heat indices (feels-like) in the range of 100° to 110°.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for much of the area from Monday afternoon until evening, while some in north Iowa are under a HEAT ADVISORY where heat indices will be a tad lower.

The heat and humidity will lead to a highly unstable environment providing fuel for thunderstorms which will be possible Monday evening as a cold front approaches.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible for many areas after 9:00 PM, however not all places will see them.

Given the high amount of instability, severe thunderstorms will be possible with damaging wind gusts and large hail as the main threats. Heavy downpours are also likely.

The Storm Prediction Center has areas near and north of I-90 in a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms, and where they’re most likely to occur, with areas south of I-90 in a Level 2 of 5 risk.

Showers and thunderstorms, some severe, will be possible overnight into early Tuesday morning.