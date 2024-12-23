Albert Lea School Board to discuss hiring superintendent

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

ABC 6 NEWS — On Monday, December 23, it will be the first step in finding a new superintendent for the Albert Lea School district.

The Albert Lea School Board will convene for a special session to discuss the hiring of a new interim superintendent, following their current superintendent, Ron Wagner, being placed on administrative leave during last week’s meeting. It’s not clear why he was placed on leave, and Wagner’s contract was set to expire at the end of the summer.

The board will meet on Monday at 5 p.m. at the Brookside Education Center.