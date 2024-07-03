Albert Lea kicks off Fourth of July Jamboree

ABC 6 NEWS — The city of Albert Lea is getting their Independence Day celebrations started a day early with their 2024 Fourth of July Jamboree.

The jamboree starts on Wednesday, July 3 at noon, and will wrap up with a flea market at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds from 9 A.M. until 4 P.M. on Sunday, July 7. The complete list of events is:

Wednesday, July 3: Noon-8 P.M.: Food vendors on North Broadway 2-5 P.M.: Mobile sign shop at Central Park 6 P.M.: Parade 7:30 P.M.: Live music at 112 on Broadway 9 P.M.: Block Party at Harold’s Bar Thursday, July 4: Noon-8 P.M.: Food vendors on North Broadway 1 P.M.: Bayside Skit Show at Edgewater Bay 2-6 P.M.: Classic Car Show on Broadway 6 P.M.: Food Trucks at Frank Hall Park 10 P.M. Fireworks over Fountain Lake Friday, July 5: 9 A.M. – 4 P.M.: Flea Market at the Fairgrounds Noon-8 P.M.: Food vendors on North Broadway 8 P.M.: Street Dance at 112 on Broadway Saturday, July 6: 9 A.M. – Noon: Farmer’s market on North Broadway 9 A.M. – 4 P.M.: Flea Market at the Fairgrounds Noon-8 P.M.: Food vendors on North Broadway 7:30 P.M.: Indoor concert at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center Sunday, July 7: 9 A.M. – 4 P.M.: Flea Market at the Fairgrounds

Outdoor events are subject to weather. The Albert Lea Chamber of Commerce says that the parade on Wednesday will be postponed for up to an hour and a half if need be, if weather is still inclement they will cancel. The City of Albert Lea says that, should the fireworks get rained out on Thursday, their backup option is Friday night.