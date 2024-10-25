Albert Lea captain named Fire Prevention Officer of the Year

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota State Fire Chiefs Association has awarded Albert Lea Fire Captain Trevor DeRaad as their Fire Prevention Officer of the Year.

Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Laskowske nominated DeRaad for the award, citing his dedication to public safety and fire risk reduction. “The department had several public fire safety risk reduction programs, but Trevor had a passion for pursuing more,” Laskowske said in his nomination letter.

Accordign to the Albert Lea Fire Department, DeRaad introduced training for firefighters on how to interact with special needs students without causing fear or anxiety. DeRaad also launched a living skills program to help students prepare for the real world.

“I’d like to thank my crew and all the members of Albert Lea Fire Rescue, because without their drive and vision, none of this would be possible,” DeRaad said while accepting the award.

He has been a firefighter for 25 years, 22 of them with Albert Lea Fire Rescue and serving as a captain since 2018.

The Albert Lea City Council will highlight the award at its meeting Monday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m.