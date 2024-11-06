Leroy shed deemed total loss following fire

(ABC 6 News) – A shed in Leroy is a total loss following a Tuesday night fire.

According to the Mower County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to 300 block of West County Road South in Leroy at 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5. At the scene deputies observed a shed fully engulfed by flames. The property owner had attempted to extinguish the fire but was unsuccessful.

The shed and its contents appear to be a total loss. Inside the shed was a gasoline barrel, a lawn mower, and some household appliances. At the time of the incident the property owner could not establish a value for his losses.

There were no injuries reported from the fire and the cause remains unknown. The State Fire Marshalls Investigator Office will be investigating.