2024 Iowa Primary Election sees most North Iowa races contested from within GOP

(ABC 6 News) – The 2024 Iowa Primary elections are being contested mostly from within the Republican party.

“I think Iowa’s done an amazing job,” said Republican voter Mike Borcherding of St. Ansgar. “Of course, I’m a conservative so I support the conservative ideas…The things they’ve done even at the state level has been dramatic I think in the last few years. Kim Reynolds has really done an excellent job at leading the state and (implementing) more conservative (policies).”

The U.S. House District 2 Race is already set, between Republican Ashley Hinson And Democrat Sarah Corkery. Both went unchallenged in their respective party primaries on Tuesday.

Challenges to incumbent Republican legislators Waylon Brown and Jane Bloomingdale come from within their own party: from challengers Doug Campbell and Jon Rosenthal, respectively.

On the Democratic side in Mitchell County, no candidates filed to run for Mitchell County supervisor, sheriff, auditor, or for the state house seat In District 60. The neighboring state senate seat in District 32 is also being uncontested by Democrats.

“It’s always great to have candidates,” added Borcherding, “…Because we want to have some choice in the matter, but I think our representatives have been pretty good in this area and hasn’t been a big controversial thing, so there just hasn’t been a lot of people challenging them I think.”

