Tom Robbins to be new Executive Director of Austin Area Arts

(ABC 6 News) – Austin Area Arts has hired Tom Robbins of Dubuque, Iowa to be their new Executive Director, a press release said Thursday.

Tom Robbins. (Credit: Austin Area Arts)

Robbins has over 30 years of experience in arts management in the Midwest, Austin Area Arts added. He most recently served as the Executive Director of The Legacy Theater in Carthage, Illinois.

Previously, Tom was the Executive Director of the Heritage Center at the University of Dubuque and the Schauer Arts and Activities Center in Hartford, Wisconsin.

He holds a Master of Arts in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. According to the press release, Robbins has been active throughout his career as a community leader and arts advocate.

Robbins is set to join Austin Area Arts later this month.

Austin Area Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Historic Paramount Theatre, operates the Austin ArtWorks Center, and hosts the annual Austin ArtWorks Festival.