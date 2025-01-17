Tips to prepare for tax season

(ABC 6 News) — Tax season doesn’t just come with forms and numbers, but it often brings a wave of procrastination as well.

Whether it is confusion over deductions or dreading the paperwork, putting off tax preparations is more common than you may think.

One way to cut through the chaos and get it done with ease is called VITA, or Volunteer Income Tax Assistance.

To learn more about these programs, ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram sat down with the area coordinator of VITA, David Oeth. Watch the video above to learn more about how to get the most out of your tax filing this year.