Tips for staying cool at the Minnesota State Fair this weekend

(ABC 6 News) — It is going to be hot weekend across much of Minnesota, and if you are planning on doing anything outside like visiting the Minnesota State Fair, you need to stay cool.

Luckily, the fair is no stranger to the heat with many buildings already having air conditioning on and ready to go. Throughout the fairgrounds, you’ll also find the occasional mister and free drinking fountains.

Many are near bathrooms or buildings, but they are all clearly marked for easy locating. The fair also has maps at information booths to make it even easier to find these locations.

