Tips for staying active in cold weather

(ABC 6 News) — As we all know, it has been bitterly cold in our area over the past few days.

As a result, staying active can be difficult when temps are in the negatives, but that doesn’t mean you have to freeze our your workout.

There are plenty of creative ways to exercise during the cold season. For example, you can find some floor space and do pushups, lunges, or crunches. You can also turn online to find a workout video to guide you through activities like stretching, dancing, and aerobics.

“Getting the recommended 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week is not only incredibly important for your physical health, but it’s really important for your mental health as well,” said Dr. Alok Patel.

Moderate exercise is considered working out but still being able to hold a conversation throughout.

Those 150 minutes can also be broken up into smaller amounts like 22 minutes per day or 30 minutes per day, five times per week.