Tips for keeping your home warm as frigid temps approach this weekend

(ABC 6 News) — Come this weekend, our area could spend 48 hours in a row below zero.

With freezing temps forcing many inside, you may be wondering how you can heat your home without sending energy bills through the roof.

First, be sure to keep your thermostat between 65-70 degrees while at home and 58 degrees while you are away.

Opening your curtains can also help to allow sunlight to heat the room but make sure to close them before sunset.

Running your ceiling fans clockwise can also help push warm air down, and changing out your furnace filter will help it work more efficiently.

Finally, invest a little on window sealing kits that can go a long way to prevent heat loss.