Timberwolves player Jaden McDaniels visits elementary school

(ABC 6 News) — Some elementary school students in Minneapolis got a big surprise on Monday as Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels and mascot Crunch stopped by Cityview Elementary School.

“It’s really fun to just see the kids, and they all chant my name, and when I see them, they’re happy to see me and just saying like ‘when I was a kid, I wasn’t able to see NBA players and NFL players and stuff all the time’ so just taking advantage of the opportunity,” McDaniels said.

The fourth and fifth graders also got some free Timberwolves merchandise.