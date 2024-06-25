Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch lands contract extension

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed Head Coach Chris Finch to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“I’d like to thank Glen, Becky, and the entire organization for their continued support and commitment to me and the team,” said Finch. “I’m proud of the way we’ve been able to establish a great culture here with the Timberwolves and I look forward to continuing to lead this organization and make our fans proud.”

“Chris is a wonderful coach, and an even better person,” said President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly. “We are thrilled that he is being rewarded with a well-earned extension. Under his guidance the team has improved every year, he’s the perfect leader for our organization.”

Finch guided the Timberwolves to a 56-26 record in 2023-24, the second-highest win total in franchise history. Minnesota secured the third seed in the Western Conference, marking the third consecutive year clinching a spot in the NBA Playoffs, the most consecutive seasons making the playoffs since eight straight appearances from 1996-2004. Minnesota won an NBA-best 37 games against Western Conference opponents, the most wins against the West in Timberwolves history. The Wolves led the Western Conference this season with 26 road victories, the second-most road wins in franchise history (27 in 2003-04). Minnesota finished the season 12-4 against Northwest Division opponents, tied for the most wins in team history against division foes (12 in 2021-22).

During the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Finch led the Wolves to the Western Conference Finals for only the second time in franchise history and first since 2004. In the First Round of this year’s playoffs, the Timberwolves swept the Phoenix Suns, the first time in franchise history completing a four-game sweep and the first time winning a playoff series since 2004. It also marked the first four-game sweep in Minnesota sports history. In Minnesota’s 98-90 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals, the Timberwolves moved to 2-0 in franchise history in Game 7’s. The Wolves trailed by as many as 20 points before coming back and defeating the Nuggets, marking the largest comeback on the road in a Game 7 in NBA Playoff history.

Under Finch’s leadership, the Timberwolves finished the 2023-24 campaign with the top ranked defense in the NBA (108.4) after ending last season 10th with a defensive rating of 113.1. The gap between the Wolves’ defense and the second ranked Boston Celtics is equivalent to the gap between the second ranked and the 10th ranked Houston Rockets. Minnesota finished this season with a net rating of 6.3, good for third in the NBA and the best net rating in franchise history.

On Dec. 4, 2024, the NBA named Finch Western Conference Coach of the Month for October and November after guiding the Wolves to a 14-4 record to begin the 2023-24 season. It was the first monthly honor of his coaching career, he became the third Timberwolves head coach to win the award, joining Kevin McHale (Jan. 2009) and Flip Saunders (April 2004, Feb. 2003, Jan. 2001 and Jan. 2000).

Following the Wolves’ Feb. 4 win vs. Houston, Finch was selected to represent the Western Conference at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, given to the team with the best record through Feb. 4 (including tiebreaker scenarios). This marked the first time in Finch’s career being named an All-Star Head Coach and the second time in Timberwolves history a head coach has been named to the All-Star Game (Flip Saunders in 2004).

The Reading, Pa. native’s 160 total wins over the last four seasons rank second in team history and his .557 winning percentage passes Flip Saunders’ franchise-best mark (.521). After the Timberwolves’ 99-96 win over the Golden State Warriors on Mar. 26, 2023, Finch recorded his 100th career win, joining Saunders as the only two coaches in Wolves history with 100 or more victories.