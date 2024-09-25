Tim Walz listed as “Tom Walz” on Florida ballots

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota has seen a few ballot blunders over the past couple weeks, but it isn’t the only state suffering from them for this November’s election.

257 electronic ballots in Palm Beach County, Florida, listed Minnesota Governor and Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz as “Tom Walz.”

These ballots were distributed by the county’s vendor for military and overseas voters. The office was notified 18 hours later, and a revised ballot was sent to voters who had not cast their ballots yet.