Thursdays Downtown kicks off June 13

(ABC 6 News) – The ever-so-popular weekly event, Thursdays Downtown, kicks off in Rochester June 13.

The summer staple started with a bang at Peace Plaza when huge crowds filled the streets just minutes into the afternoon.

Thursdays Downtown features a wide variety of things to do and see, including arts, music, food, and a vendor market.

The first one of this year goes till 8:30 p.m. But don’t worry if you miss out, this event happens every Thursday until August 15 (except the 4th of July.)