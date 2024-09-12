Thrive Women’s Conference comes to Rochester next month

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Thousands of women will be heading to Rochester come October for the Thrive Women’s Conference.

For 20 years, Bridging the Gap has held this spiritually uplifting weekend of worship, study, shopping, and more. The event will take place on October 11th and 12th.

On Wednesday, ABC 6 News anchor Mayzie Olson got a chance to sit down with Angie Goetz, the Director of Bridging the Gap, to learn more about the event.

The full interview can be viewed above.