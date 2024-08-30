Three West Nile virus deaths in the upper Midwest

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — As the Labor Day weekend approaches, many will be looking to get outdoors to enjoy the last bits of summer. However, those who are doing any outdoor activities should be aware of mosquito related deaths in the Midwest.

Three people have died in the upper Midwest due to West Nile virus, with two of those deaths happening in Wisconsin and another in Illinois.

Cases of West Nile virus are being reported across the United States, though. So far this year, there have been 289 cases of the virus across 33 states, according to the CDC. These cases include three in Minnesota along with one in Iowa.

“My son was a healthy, athletic individual, very outgoing and charismatic and to see him lethargic and struggle to do simple basic functions was hard,” said John Proctor, whose 18-year-old son contracted the virus and is now on a ventilator.

Eight out of every 10 people infected with West Nile virus show no symptoms. Health officials say the best way to prevent the disease is to always use insect repellant and to be sure to keep applying the product.

There are no known specific treatments for West Nile virus.