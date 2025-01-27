Three men in custody after burglaries in rural Winneshiek County

(ABC 6 News) – The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa has taken three men into custody in connection with burglaries at two residences in rural northern Winneshiek County.

The sheriff’s office received reports of the burglaries on January 5th, and began an investigation into the matter. That investigation led to three suspects living in Howard County, and search warrants were obtained and executed for homes in Cresco, Iowa. Stolen items were located and recovered.

Dalton Hagen, Travis Olson and Troy Sobolik were charged and arrested for two counts of felony 3rd degree burglary. Dalton was additionally arrested on an arrest warrant for violation of probation.