Three members of Houston County Sheriff’s Office receive Life Saving Award

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, three members of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office received the Life Saving Award.

Sgt. Zach Swedberg, Deputy Ethan Meyer and Dispatcher Pat Molling received the award.

According to a Facebook post from HCSO, the award stemmed from a November 30 incident in which their teamwork resulted in the location and rescue of an unconscious female from the frozen banks of the Root River by Houston, Minnesota.

HCSO also thanked Byron Frauenkron and Brandon Olson for assisting in the search and rescue.