Three male hostages expected to be released by Hamas

(ABC 6 News) — Three hostages held by Hamas are expected to be released on Saturday.

These hostages include Israeli-American Keith Siegel, who has been held captive for the past 15 months as as a second American.

Demonstrators who had been calling for the release of the remaining 79 of the 251 hostages were relieved by the news.

“Amazing, amazing. You know, I’ve been following Shir Siegel and Aviva Siegel they were doing such a hard work of getting him back in. And he’s an amazing person. And that’s a real release that he’s coming back,” said protester Limor Learnman.

In exchange, Israel is also releasing dozens of Palestinian prisoners from 15 to 69 years old. However, there is no word yet on when they will be returned.