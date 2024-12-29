Three killed in Worth County crash

(ABC 6 News) – Three people have died and three others are injured after a two vehicle crash in Worth County on Saturday.

According to Iowa State Patrol, it happened at 8:55 a.m. around mile marker 204 of Interstate 35.

The crash report states one vehicle was traveling south in the northbound lane of I-35 after crossing the median, when it collided head-on with the another vehicle on the inside lane.

The deceased individuals were transported to MercyOne North Iowa.

Names and ages of the people involved in the crash are not available at this time. It’s currently unclear which individuals were in which car.

ISP was assisted at the scene by Forest City Ambulance, Northwood First Responders and Ambulance, IA DOT, IA DNR, Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Fertile and Hanoltown Fire Departments.