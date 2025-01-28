Three-car crash on Highway 52 in Rochester leaves two people injured

(ABC 6 News) – A crash involving three cars early Tuesday morning at Highway 52 and 2nd Street Southwest in Rochester left two people hurt and backed up traffic.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened at 6:49 a.m.

A Chevy Impala, Volkswagen Passat, and a Tesla Model Y were all southbound on Highway 52. The three vehicles collided just south of Civic Center Drive in the exit ramp lane to 2nd Street Southwest.

The two occupants of the Chevy Impala were taken to St. Marys for non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported in this incident.

Traffic was also reduced to two lanes, and was backed up for a time before the scene was cleared.