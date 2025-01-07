Threat made at Hayfield Public Schools; administration, law enforcement find it to be non-credible

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, the superintendent of Hayfield Public Schools sent a letter to parents confirming a threat was made at the school.

Superintendent Gregg Slaathaug said within the letter that an investigation was done by both school administration and local law enforcement.

The investigation led to them finding that the threat was non-credible, and they “have dealt with the situation accordingly.”

The full letter can be found below:

Dear Hayfield Families,

I hope this message finds you well. As the Superintendent of Hayfield Schools, I want to share some important information about a situation that occurred today.

Earlier today, a student made a threat within the school. I understand that this kind of news can be concerning, but I want to assure you that both the administration and local law enforcement have thoroughly investigated the matter. After careful review, we found the threat to be non-credible and have dealt with the situation appropriately. The student involved will face the necessary consequences, and we will continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of all students and staff.

As both a superintendent and a parent, I feel 100% confident in saying that the school remains a safe place for our children. The threat was made in vain, and at no time was there any real danger to our students or staff. Our close collaboration with law enforcement ensures that we can respond swiftly to situations like these and maintain a safe and secure learning environment.

Thank you for your trust and understanding. If you have any concerns or questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out.

Sincerely,

Gregg Slaathaug

Superintendent of Schools

Hayfield Public Schools