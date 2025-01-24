Thousands of anti-abortion advocates hold March for Life in D.C.

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In Washington D.C., thousands of anti-abortion rights advocates marched at the National Mall.

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, March for Life organizers have shifted their focus to states that have protected abortion rights, including Minnesota.

Vice President J.D. Vance spoke publicly at the event for the first time since the inauguration.

“Now the task of our movement is to protect innocent life, to the defend the unborn, and it’s also to be pro-family and pro-life in the fullest sense of that word possible,” Vance said.

Another point of contention was the so-called “abortion pill” which the Supreme Court approved access to in 2024.

On Thursday, President Trump pardoned 23 anti-abortion rights protesters imprisoned for blocking clinic entrances.

Abortion rights advocates fear the pardons could lead to even more demonstrations at clinics.