Thirsty Belgian Bar & Kitchen celebrates 10 year anniversary

By KAALTV

The Thirsty Belgian celebrates 10 years

The major local, regional and national news events, sports, weather conditions and traffic are examined and reported by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The Thirsty Belgian Bar & Kitchen in Rochester celebrated its 10 year anniversary on Sunday.

The celebration lasted all day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. It featured door prizes, merchandise sales, and a lineup of unique all Belgian beer on draft.

Forever Fido Puppy Rescue was also on the scene with puppies looking for a good home.

The Thirsty Belgian Bar & Kitchen is located at 2650 Broadway Avenue South #600.