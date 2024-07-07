Thirsty Belgian Bar & Kitchen celebrates 10 year anniversary

The major local, regional and national news events, sports, weather conditions and traffic are examined and reported by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The Thirsty Belgian Bar & Kitchen in Rochester celebrated its 10 year anniversary on Sunday.

The celebration lasted all day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. It featured door prizes, merchandise sales, and a lineup of unique all Belgian beer on draft.

Forever Fido Puppy Rescue was also on the scene with puppies looking for a good home.

The Thirsty Belgian Bar & Kitchen is located at 2650 Broadway Avenue South #600.