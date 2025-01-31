Thieves arrested in northern Iowa for stealing grave markers

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested three individuals in connection to thefts of bronze plaques, including grave markers, in three northern Iowa counties.

According to Sheriff Aaron Dodd, Brandon S. Smith and Rachael Card, both of Hampton, along with Lauren Johnson of Dumont, are charged with multiple counts of felony theft, and they are seeking a fourth suspect who is not being identified by police.

The thefts began in late December and included cemeteries in Franklin, Butler and Cerro Gordo counties.

“They were going to be trying to scrap those bronze markers for scrap,” said Dodd. “On the 23rd of January, we seized the markers, the names had been ground off, they were cut into smaller pieces. It totaled more than seven hundred pounds of scrap.”

Franklin County Veterans Affairs Director Adam Akers said that his office has fielded requests for replacements so no family would bear the cost of replacing a grave marker.

“It’s not uncommon, sadly,” Akers said. “Whatever the thought process is that’s going through these people’s heads in order to think they have to do this. It’s really too bad, because it’s totally disrespectful.”

Sons of American Legion member Chuck Hurley said the thefts are an insult to anyone who has ever served.

“These markers on these veterans graves,” Hurley said, are earned.

“These men and women sacrificed so much,” he added, “…and to steal from them? Shame on you. May your grave be unmarked.”

Anyone with information on the thefts is encouraged to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.