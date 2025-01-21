Theme for the 2025 North Iowa Band Festival has been announced

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Chamber of Commerce has announced the theme for the 2025 North Iowa Band Festival.

The theme for this year will be “the sounds of Iowa,” and the festival will run from May 22nd to May 26th. The festival also features a carnival, food trucks, a parade, a market, and live entertainment from Iowa bands.

The North Iowa Band Festival is the largest free marching band competition in the midwest. More information about the event can be found at the Mason City Chamber of Commerce’s website.