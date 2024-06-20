The Waters on Mayowood hosts fundraising event for the Alzheimer’s Association

(ABC 6 News) — The Waters Senior Living community is hosting a fundraising event for the Alzheimer’s Association on Thursday.

Aptly named “The Longest Day” as the event takes place on the Summer Solstice, this fundraiser will be an all-day and all-night affair on-site at 827 Maywood Road SW in Rochester.

According to a press release, a doughnut sale began at 8:30 AM with a Longest Day Bash starting at 3:30 PM.

“We will have the Ravensfire Band performing with Happy Hour cold drinks, appetizers and basket raffles, and once the sun goes down plan to gather around a bonfire in the parking lot,” said Marni Harris, Active Life Manager for The Waters on Mayowood, via the press release. The bonfire is expected to be lit around 7 PM.