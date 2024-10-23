The Table hosting community cookout in Rochester

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — This weekend, you can enjoy a meal while working to help those who are experiencing homelessness.

The Table will be hosting a community cookout on Saturday, October 26 from 1-3 p.m.

It will be held at the new picnic area at Soldiers Park.

Over a dinner of mac and cheese and hot dogs, issues facing those without adequate housing will be addressed.