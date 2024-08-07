The story of two families connected forever because of an ultimate gift from a young boy

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — It’s a gut-wrenching story of a young boy saving a stranger’s life.

One year ago, tragedy fell on a middle school classroom after Hunter Flaxbeard passed away when a sand hole he was playing in collapsed on him.

Two hours north of the Flaxbeards, another family was battling a different type of grief as Jim Otto battled cardiomyopathy. One day, Jim’s heart stopped entirely, thus necessitating a transplant.

Ultimately, Jim was the recipient of Hunter’s heart, thus bringing the two families, who were once complete strangers, together forever.

ABC 6 News anchor Mayzie Olson met with both families to learn more about their journeys which can be viewed above.