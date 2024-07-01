The Salvation Army in Rochester adds a new officer

(ABC 6 News) — The Salvation Army announced today that Lt. Alisa Carson has been appointed to serve as the Corps Officer for Pastoral Services in Rochester.

Lt. Alisa will provide pastoral care and outreach to social services clients, families in The Salvation Army Pathway of Hope program, residents of Castleview Apartments, and guests of The Salvation Army Day Center.

Lt. Alisa moved to Rochester on June 26th, 2024, with her two children, Li (15), and Taliana (7). The family is originally from Albert Lea, MN, and they are happy to return to MN after Lt. Alisa’s officer training at The Salvation Army Training College in Chicago, IL.

“The Salvation Army operation here in Rochester is significant in size with four buildings and dozens of services, but we have less than 20 staff,” said Major Cornell Voeller, Corps Officer for Business in Rochester, via a press release. “We are very excited to have another set of capable hands to help us provide support to the thousands of people who reach out to The Salvation Army for help every year in this community. Lt. Alisa is going to be a wonderful asset to our team.”

Monday is Lt. Alisa’s first day of work here in Rochester. She will be available for interviews with the media beginning Tuesday, July 2. The team at The Salvation Army is excited to introduce this addition to our leadership to the Rochester community.

The Salvation Army, established in London in 1865, has been supporting those in need without discrimination for more than 128 years here in Rochester, MN. Thousands of individuals receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through a range of services that provide healthcare, housing and hope. For more information, go to www.RochesterSA.org.