The Pine Island Cheese Festival returns for another year

(ABC 6 News) – The annual Pine Island Cheese Festival is back, with the festivities kicking off at 5 p.m. on Friday.

People from all over came down to the fair to join in all the fun.

Several events were held on Friday to kick off the weekend-long event. There were rides, food vendors, games, a beer garden, a wine and cheese market, and so much more.

It was just in time for kids getting out of school.

One local child, Layton Schmidt from Pine Island, was especially excited for all the rides. When asked what his favorite ride is, he replied with “the dragon coaster.”

Unfortunately, many festival goers did get rained on early in the evening, with the weather pushing the fireworks display back to Saturday night.

It won’t get these cheese lovers down though. The festival is expected to continue throughout the whole weekend, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with more fun for the whole family.