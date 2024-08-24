The Original Rochester Greek Fest gets rolling

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Greek Fest is officially underway in the Med City.

The weekend-long annual event started on Friday, and there is plenty to enjoy throughout the next couple days.

Organizers are inviting everyone to come out to enjoy some great food, dancing, and even games like the world famous pita toss.

The event runs through Sunday at 703 West Center Street, and all the funds will go towards the church as well as back into the community.

More information can be found here.