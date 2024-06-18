The Organ Trail passes through Rochester, promotes kidney donations across four states

The Organ Trail

(ABC 6 News) — A Wisconsin couple biked right into Mayo Clinic’s doors on Monday with one thing to prove: people with one kidney are just as capable as those living with two.

When Mark Scotch of central Wisconsin met one of the hundred thousand people currently awaiting transplants, he had one thought:

“Just the look on his face, it’s like I don’t know. I’m going to help you, and I did,” Mark said.

He signed up for the National Kidney Registry from Wisconsin and was matched with someone in New York.

After the operation, he wanted to see if he could still ride a bike like he did with two kidneys. He could.

“I rode from Wisconsin to Louisiana on one kidney, and about halfway down there,” Mark said. “I thought, why don’t I keep riding?”

He biked over 3 thousand miles on one kidney the year after his donation. His wife Lynn saw the need for donors and gave up a kidney of hers too.

“I guess we thought everyone that needed an organ got one,” Lynn said. “That’s sadly not the case at all. So, we figured if we don’t know this, there must be lots of people that don’t know this.”

Now, Mark and Lynn are biking across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa to prove that living with one kidney isn’t something that slows them down.

“Recovery is very quick with one kidney donation,” Lynn said. “And you’re going to save somebody’s life.”

“It doesn’t impact what you can do, whether high level impact sports, activities or daily activities as well,” said Andrew Bentall, a transplant nephrologist at Mayo Clinic.

Plus, living donors are able to make a real-life difference.

“My voucher came here to the Twin Cities area,” Lynn said. “We’re very happy to have that recipient here with us today. He’s three and his name is Cooper.”

And — Mark and Lynn want people to know that anyone can do this.

“You don’t have to be special,” Lynn said. “You don’t have to be a super athlete to donate a kidney.”