Mitchell County Fair continues with plenty of fun for all

(ABC 6 News) — The Mitchell County Fair is underway in Osage, and brings with it all the classic fair fun you’d expect.

ABC 6 News Reporter Alexander Schmidt brings this live report from the fair ahead of Thursday night’s activities.

Visitors can take in the Scott Amusements carnival, operating through Saturday. The carnival is open from 2-9 PM on Wednesday, 3-10 PM on Thursday and Friday, and 12-10 PM on Saturday.

The carnival is free of charge, courtesy of sponsors Home Trust & Savings Bank of Osage and L.R. Falk Construction.

Additionally, grandstand events will feature a truck and tractor pull, Tuff Truck Nationals, Bulls and Barrels, and the Masters of Disaster Demolition Derby.

