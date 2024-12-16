The Landing MN receives $100k grant to support people experiencing homelessness in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — The Landing MN announced on Monday that it has received a $100,000 grant through Mayo Clinic’s Community Contribution Program, ensuring continued support for people experiencing homelessness in the Rochester community.

The Landing MN provides daytime shelter, meals, showers, laundry facilities, social services, and medical care to an average of 130 guests daily.

“As temperatures in the Rochester area continue to drop, having a warm place to be during the day is a lifeline for our guests,” said Jamie Bingner, Development Director of The Landing MN, via a press release. “This vital work is something we can’t do without the support of our community.”

The Landing MN says that with the support of this grant, it will continue to address issues of food insecurity, medical care access, housing access, and social support for those experiencing homelessness.