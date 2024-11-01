The countdown is on for Give to the Max Day

By KAALTV

Give to the Max Day

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — November is here, and that means the countdown to Give the Max Day has begun.

Give to the Max Day is November 21 and is a Minnesota statewide event that has raised more than $330 million since 2009.

Channel One Regional Food Bank will be participating in the celebration after last year, it received more than $33,000 from donors during the event.

The Landing MN will also be participating and there will be a $15,000 match. Every donation given that day will be matched by local supporters dedicated to assisting those in need.

More information can be found here.