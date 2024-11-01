The countdown is on for Give to the Max Day

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — November is here, and that means the countdown to Give the Max Day has begun.

Give to the Max Day is November 21 and is a Minnesota statewide event that has raised more than $330 million since 2009.

Channel One Regional Food Bank will be participating in the celebration after last year, it received more than $33,000 from donors during the event.

The Landing MN will also be participating and there will be a $15,000 match. Every donation given that day will be matched by local supporters dedicated to assisting those in need.

More information can be found here.