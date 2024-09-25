The Corner Pumpkin Patch opens in Mason City this weekend

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Coming up this Saturday, September 28th, St. James Lutheran Church in Mason City will be hosting its annual Corner Pumpkin Patch.

The free family friendly event will run through the end of October and is said to offer a festive experience for those of all ages.

The pumpkin patch is open every day starting at 10 AM, and it is located at the church.