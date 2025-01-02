The City of Wanamingo switches from Waste Management

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- Trash may just be trash, but for those living in the community, who takes it out matters.

That’s why the city of Wanamingo just signed with a smaller waste collection hauler, Highland Sanitation.

“Prices adjust with inflation everywhere else you’re seeing prices go up,” said Wanamingo City Administrator Michael Boulton.

That’s what happened with the city’s old hauler, Waste Management. With its five-year contracts expiration last week, city leaders and the community were ready for a change.

“Our prices went up, but we went with the lowest proposal, in order to keep our residents, their costs down as much as possible,” Boulton said.

“Highland presented those lower costs, and they’re close and have a pretty good customer service base. So I think the city made the right decision in the change that they did,” said Daniel Romo, a resident of Wanamingo.

And it’s not just about saving a buck in the long run, it’s about convenience too.

“We do have recycling in Wanamingo, it’s outside the Casey’s, but it’s nice it’s going to be right outside my door now,” said Todd Greseth, a businessman in the town.

Highland has already started dropping off totes and containers and finished a couple of days ago. Residential pickups will begin on Monday, January 6th.