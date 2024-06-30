The Battle of Old Bradford: Civil War reenactment held in Nashua

The major local, regional and national news events, sports, weather conditions and traffic are examined and reported by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News-) Civil War reenactors from all around the midwestern region gathered in rural Nashua for the annual “Battle of Old Bradford.”

The Civil War reenactment has been held since 2008 at the Old Bradford Pioneer Village and Museum, adjacent to the “Little Brown Church in the Vale,” completed in 1864 while the nation was still in the throes of the bloodiest conflict in American history.

Other upcoming reenactments in the area include:

Jul 12-14: “Reflections of the Civil War” reenactment- Cedar Rapids, IA

Aug 24: Heritage Days at the Cedar County Historical Society- Tipton, Iowa

Sep 7-8: Muster on the Maquoketa- Maquoketa, IA

Sep 6-8: Civil War reenactment- Mason City, IA

Sep 20-22: Reenactment/Rededication of gravestone of Andrew Tibbets (Medal of Honor recipient)- Corydon, IA

Oct 11-13: Historical Society living history/skirmishes: Winterset, IA