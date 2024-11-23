Texas approves new reading curriculum for Bible-based learning

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday, Texas made a decision on a controversial classroom curriculum amid a new push for Bible-based learning.

The Board of Educators approved the new K through 5 curriculum with lessons that are part of an educational resource called Bluebonnet Learning that includes Christian lessons for elementary school reading.

Supporters say the Bible is a foundation text, but critics say the lessons could be harmful for kids.